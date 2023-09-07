Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 519.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 693,516 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

