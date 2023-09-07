Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $645,000 Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,985 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,910.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GTES opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

