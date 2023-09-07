Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $665,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,178,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

