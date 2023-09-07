Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $125,540,000 after purchasing an additional 207,921 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2,267.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,027 shares of company stock valued at $95,413. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

