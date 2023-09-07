Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Scholastic Stock Up 0.0 %

Scholastic stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.76 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Further Reading

