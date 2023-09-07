Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

