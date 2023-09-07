Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,833 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

