Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,520. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

