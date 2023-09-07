Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

