Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

