Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 135,584 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,584 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Constellium by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Constellium by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Constellium Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

