Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,019 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.88%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

