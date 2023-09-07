Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,037 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 219,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.