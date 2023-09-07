Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,340 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 387,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

