Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,407 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Barclays increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

