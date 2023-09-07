Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 306 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.