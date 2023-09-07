Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,766 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEG opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

