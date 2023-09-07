Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 79,137 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,137 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.61. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,811 shares of company stock worth $6,579,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

