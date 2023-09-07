Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $737,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 522.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.
TransUnion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $81.75 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.
Insider Activity at TransUnion
In related news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $70,050.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,321.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,864 shares of company stock valued at $777,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
