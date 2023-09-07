Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,017 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,751,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 870.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 943,047 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,119,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

