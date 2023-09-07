NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NXGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXGN

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 14.6 %

NXGN opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.33 and a beta of 0.99.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.