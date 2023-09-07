NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.00.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Stock Down 1.7 %

NICE opened at $191.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. NICE has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.70.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.