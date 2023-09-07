NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NMI were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $18,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,103,000 after buying an additional 300,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $4,400,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.