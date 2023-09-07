Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after buying an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $239.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

