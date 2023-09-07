Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

