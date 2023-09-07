Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.05.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$38.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.24. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

