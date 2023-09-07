PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,876 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of PDD by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PDD by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after buying an additional 917,764 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 730,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,589,000 after buying an additional 377,777 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $101.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.91.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

