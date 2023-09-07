Piper Sandler Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.94.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
