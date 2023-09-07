Piper Sandler Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.94.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.