Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

Asana Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Asana by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

