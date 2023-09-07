Puzo Michael J Has $11.62 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Puzo Michael J raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,303 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 81,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $332.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.69 and its 200-day moving average is $309.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.