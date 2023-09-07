Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $191.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Get Repligen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RGEN

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $134.64 and a fifty-two week high of $235.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 157.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Repligen by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.