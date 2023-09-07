Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wix.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

WIX opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

