Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,060 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $28,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Century Communities by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

