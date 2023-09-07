Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.05 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,540.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,528.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,447.09. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,172.00 and a 52 week high of $1,617.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White acquired 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

