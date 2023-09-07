Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,564 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MYR Group were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MYR Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MYR Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,867,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $350,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

MYR Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $137.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.04. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MYR Group news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

