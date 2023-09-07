Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

