Royal Bank of Canada Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $62.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.94.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in GitLab by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in GitLab by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

