Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SE opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SEA will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in SEA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

