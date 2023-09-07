Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

