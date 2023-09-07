Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

