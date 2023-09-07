Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $761.95 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $761,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after buying an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $332.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.50.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

