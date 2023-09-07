Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $904.05 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,482,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 94,177 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apple were worth $904,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $182.91 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.06. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

