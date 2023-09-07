Somerville Kurt F Buys 8,788 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.