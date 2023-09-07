Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,923 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

