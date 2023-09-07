Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 33.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $124.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.45, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $125.51.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.