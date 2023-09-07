Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after buying an additional 290,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after buying an additional 1,338,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

STWD stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

