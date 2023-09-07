Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:STEM opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Stem has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,561,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Stem by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,405,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

