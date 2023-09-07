Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $166,982,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,290 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

