Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thryv were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thryv by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thryv by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Thryv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Thryv by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of THRY opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $26.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

Insider Activity at Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,705.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THRY

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.