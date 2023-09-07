Unconventional Investor LLC Sells 93 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Unconventional Investor LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,580,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 15,955,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,631,103,000 after acquiring an additional 305,254 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 80,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

Apple stock opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.